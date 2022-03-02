Get Angry, Get Empowered: Talking Censorship and YA
This week, Erica and Tirzah discuss the book challenges sweeping the nation and talk about practical ways to resist, beyond “read banned books.”
Show Notes
Texas Lawmaker Launches Inquiry into 850 Books via NPR
An analysis of all 850 books on Krause’s list via Book Riot
Only 27% of Texans trust politician judgment on book censorship via Book Riot
Anti-Censorship Toolkit: How to Fight Book Bans and Challenges via Book Riot
Books Back on Shelves in Walla Wall via Book Riot
How to respond to a challenge via Book Riot