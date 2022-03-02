Get Angry, Get Empowered: Talking Censorship and YA

This week, Erica and Tirzah discuss the book challenges sweeping the nation and talk about practical ways to resist, beyond “read banned books.”

Show Notes

Texas Lawmaker Launches Inquiry into 850 Books via NPR

An analysis of all 850 books on Krause’s list via Book Riot

Only 27% of Texans trust politician judgment on book censorship via Book Riot

Anti-Censorship Toolkit: How to Fight Book Bans and Challenges via Book Riot

Anti-Racism Daily

Books Back on Shelves in Walla Wall via Book Riot

How to respond to a challenge via Book Riot

Book Riot’s round up of censorship news