Episode 400
German Flotilla
Jeff and Rebecca talk about the CEO of Macmillan leaving, Obama’s presidential memoir release date and cover reveal, the DOJ looking to press charges against John Bolton, and much more.
This episode is sponsored by:
Book Riot Insiders
A Drop of Midnight by Jason Diakité
Athena’s Choice by Adam Boostrom
These Vengeful Hearts by Katherine Laurin
Discussed in this episode:
Obama’s next memoir dropping Nov 17
John Sargent leaving Macmillan
Ongoing: DOJ pursuing criminal charges re: Bolton book
Hachette releases diversity & inclusion progress report
Monique Patterson is as VP of acquisition outreach at St Martin’s
Harper Collins sues Lindsay Lohan for taking $365k advance and not writing book
Most diverse Booker shortlist ever
Stanley Crouch, Dead at Age 74
Skyhorse Publishing’s House of Horrors