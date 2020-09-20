Episode 400
German Flotilla

Jeff and Rebecca talk about the CEO of Macmillan leaving, Obama’s presidential memoir release date and cover reveal, the DOJ looking to press charges against John Bolton, and much more.

Discussed in this episode:

Obama’s next memoir dropping Nov 17

John Sargent leaving Macmillan

Ongoing: DOJ pursuing criminal charges re: Bolton book

Hachette releases diversity & inclusion progress report

Monique Patterson is as VP of acquisition outreach at St Martin’s

Harper Collins sues Lindsay Lohan for taking $365k advance and not writing book

Most diverse Booker shortlist ever

Stanley Crouch, Dead at Age 74

Skyhorse Publishing’s House of Horrors

