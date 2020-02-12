Genre-Blending SFF

Sharifah and Jenn discuss the new Doctor, CGI influencers, horror fashion, genre-blending science fiction and fantasy, and more.

News

The New Doctor Who and Diversity in SFF

Simulated Influencers Are Turning Identity into a Form of Currency

Horror/Sci Fi Louis Vuitton Lookbook

Some eye-candy: nature + sci-fi prints

Books Discussed

Leviathan Wakes by James S.A. Corey (tw: body horror, mention of rape, suicidal ideation)

The Book of M by Peng Shepherd (tw: sexual assault)

Prime Meridian by Silvia Moreno Garcia

Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson