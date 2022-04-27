From TikTok Aesthetic to BookTok Craze: All Things Dark Academia!
Erica and Tirzah talk about the rise of dark academia in YA, what it is, and recommend some great dark academia reads across genres!
Links and Books:
The New York Public Library makes banned books available for all
Federal library budget increases and how to advocate for them
We Need Diverse Books offers educator grants to fight book bannings
The New York Times explores the origin of dark academia
New dark academia YA books releasing in 2022
The Obsession and The New Girl by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Very Bad People by Kit Frick
The Chandler Legacies by Abdi Nazemian
Why Would I Lie? by Adi Rule
Strange Sweet Song by Adi Rule
If You Could See the Sun by Ann Liang
The Devil Makes Three by Tori Bovalino
Not Good for Maidens by Tori Bovalino
A Lesson in Vengeance by Victoria Lee
Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé