From TikTok Aesthetic to BookTok Craze: All Things Dark Academia!

Erica and Tirzah talk about the rise of dark academia in YA, what it is, and recommend some great dark academia reads across genres!

Links and Books:

The New York Public Library makes banned books available for all

Federal library budget increases and how to advocate for them

We Need Diverse Books offers educator grants to fight book bannings

The New York Times explores the origin of dark academia

Dark academia YA books

New dark academia YA books releasing in 2022

The Obsession and The New Girl by Jesse Q. Sutanto

Very Bad People by Kit Frick

The Chandler Legacies by Abdi Nazemian

Why Would I Lie? by Adi Rule

Strange Sweet Song by Adi Rule

If You Could See the Sun by Ann Liang

The Devil Makes Three by Tori Bovalino

Not Good for Maidens by Tori Bovalino

A Lesson in Vengeance by Victoria Lee

Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé