From Page to Screen

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss books that they’d love to see turned into films, TV series, or mini-series.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!

Learn something new, sharpen your skills, and expand your horizons with our Better Living Through Books newsletter. Better Living Through Books is your resource for reading material that helps you live the life you want. From self-help to cookbooks to parenting to personal finance, relationships, and more, Better Living Through Books has got you covered. If it’s part of life, it can be part of your reading life. That’s what Better Living Through Books is all about. Visit bookriot.com/betterliving to subscribe for free, or become an All Access member starting at $6 per month or $60 per year and get unlimited access to members-only content in 20+ newsletters, community features, and the warm fuzzies knowing you are supporting independent media.

News:

2024 ITW Thriller Award Winners

Books Discussed:

When No One is Watching – Alyssa Cole

Devolution – Max Brooks

The Loch – Steve Alten

Horror Movie – Paul Tremblay

Butter – Asako Yuzuki, Translated by Polly Barton

What You Leave Behind – Wanda M. Morris

Middle of the Night – Riley Sager

If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com.

Otherwise you can:

Find Kendra on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester and on TikTok @kendrawinchester

Find Katie on Twitter @kt_librarylady

And we will talk to you all next time!