From Page to Screen
Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss books that they’d love to see turned into films, TV series, or mini-series.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.
To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!
Learn something new, sharpen your skills, and expand your horizons with our Better Living Through Books newsletter. Better Living Through Books is your resource for reading material that helps you live the life you want. From self-help to cookbooks to parenting to personal finance, relationships, and more, Better Living Through Books has got you covered. If it’s part of life, it can be part of your reading life. That’s what Better Living Through Books is all about. Visit bookriot.com/betterliving to subscribe for free, or become an All Access member starting at $6 per month or $60 per year and get unlimited access to members-only content in 20+ newsletters, community features, and the warm fuzzies knowing you are supporting independent media.
News:
2024 ITW Thriller Award Winners
Books Discussed:
When No One is Watching – Alyssa Cole
Devolution – Max Brooks
The Loch – Steve Alten
Horror Movie – Paul Tremblay
Butter – Asako Yuzuki, Translated by Polly Barton
What You Leave Behind – Wanda M. Morris
Middle of the Night – Riley Sager
If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com.
Otherwise you can:
Find Kendra on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester and on TikTok @kendrawinchester
Find Katie on Twitter @kt_librarylady
And we will talk to you all next time!