From Hardly Reading to Reading Harder

Tirzah and Erica discuss the Shadow and Bone season 2 announcement, the merits of reading the books before watching the show, and the books they want to or have read for Book Riot’s 2022 Read Harder challenge.

Books and Links

Shadow and Bone back for Season 2, casting announced

Almost American Girl by Robin Ha

March: Book One by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, illustrated by Nate Powell

White Smoke by Tiffany D. Jackson

Vinyl Moon by Mahogany L. Browne

Unpregnant by Jenni Hendriks, Ted Caplan

The Tiger at Midnight by Swati Teerdhala

Ash by Malinda Lo

The Red Palace by June Hur