Episode 111
From Hardly Reading to Reading Harder
Tirzah and Erica discuss the Shadow and Bone season 2 announcement, the merits of reading the books before watching the show, and the books they want to or have read for Book Riot’s 2022 Read Harder challenge.
Books and Links
Shadow and Bone back for Season 2, casting announced
Almost American Girl by Robin Ha
March: Book One by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, illustrated by Nate Powell
White Smoke by Tiffany D. Jackson
Vinyl Moon by Mahogany L. Browne
Unpregnant by Jenni Hendriks, Ted Caplan
The Tiger at Midnight by Swati Teerdhala
Ash by Malinda Lo
The Red Palace by June Hur