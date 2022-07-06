From Catholic School to Demons, Here Are the Best Books of 2022 (So Far)
Tirzah and Erica discuss some of the best books they’ve read in 2022.
Books and Sites Discussed:
Barnes & Noble Best Books of the Year (So Far) 2022
72 Most Popular Books on Goodreads
A Thousand Steps Into Night by Traci Chee
The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes
Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan
Demon Slayer by Koyoharu Gotouge
Jujutsu Kaisen by Gege Akutami
The Initial Insult by Mindy McGinnis
The Last Laugh by Mindy McGinnis
All Our Hidden Gifts by Caroline O’Donoghue
The Gifts That Bind Us by Caroline O’Donoghue