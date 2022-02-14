Freudian Slippers

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca talk about new details about The Spine Collector, Apple’s Book Club, recent reads, and more.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. The show can also be found on Stitcher.

Discussed in this episode:

Check out our wordle-inspired merch at bookriot.com/merch

Glory’s doing a WRBG series with Liveright

The Bernardini plot thickens

Apple’s new book club

Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson

The Power of Regret by Daniel Pink

The Family Chao by Lan Samantha Chang

The Nineties by Chuck Klosterman