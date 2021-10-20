Foundation (And Some Saga)

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jenn and guest Jeff O’Neal discuss the return of Saga and the Apple TV+ adaptation of Foundation.

Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.

The show can also be found on Stitcher here.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

Links

Saga is coming back! [Hollywood Reporter]

Saga: Compendium One, by Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples

Isaac Asimov was a serial harasser of women [LitHub, content warnings for specific descriptions of harassment]

Foundation