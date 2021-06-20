Form-Forward

Jeff and Rebecca talk about the Pulitzer Prize announcements, things happening in conservative publishing, a sweeping Amazon investigative report, and more.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. The show can also be found on Stitcher.

For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!

Discussed in this episode:

We’re hiring!

Pulitzer winners

Update: DoJ drops Bolton case

Big publishers unlikely to take Trump book

HarperCollins imprint signs deal for Jared Kushner’s “definitive” Trump book

And former big-5 execs launch new conservative imprint

Another Bourdain-adjacent book