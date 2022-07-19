For Real Rewind: 2022 Nonfiction Preview, Part 1

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Nonfiction We’re Looking Forward To, Part I

Let’s Get Physical: How Women Discovered Exercise and Reshaped the World by Danielle Friedman

Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama: A Memoir by Bob Odenkirk

Manifesto: On Never Giving Up by Bernardine Evaristo

The Urge: Our History of Addiction by Carl Erik Fisher

South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation by Imani Perry

The Cryptopians: Idealism, Greed, Lies, and the Making of the First Big Cryptocurrency Craze by Laura Shin

There Are No Accidents: The Deadly Rise of Injury and Disaster—Who Profits and Who Pays the Price by Jessie Singer

Nonfiction We’re Looking Forward To, Part II

Ancestor Trouble: A Reckoning and a Reconciliation by Maud Newton

Murder on the Mountain: Crime, Passion, and Punishment in Gilded Age New Jersey by Peter J. Wosh, Patricia L. Schall

Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole by Susan Cain

Scoundrel: How a Convicted Murderer Persuaded the Women Who Loved Him, the Conservative Establishment, and the Courts to Set Him Free by Sarah Weinman

Essential Labor: Mothering as Social Change by Angela Garbes

Reading Now

KIM: Thinking Inside the Box: Adventures with Crosswords and the Puzzling People Who Can’t Live Without Them by Adrienne Raphel

ALICE: A Visitor’s Guide to Victorian England by Michelle Higgs

CONCLUSION

