For Reading After Marathoning

This week Alice and Kim talk books to read after you finishing marathoning shows like Tiger King and The Office, plus some of the best new releases from April.

This episode is sponsored by Book Riot’s TBR, Flatiron Books, publisher of Sigh, Gone by Phuc Tran, and Book Riot Insiders, the digital hangout spot for the Book Riot community.

Subscribe to For Real using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

For more nonfiction recommendations, sign up for our True Story newsletter, edited by Alice Burton.

Nonfiction News

Hollwood Reporter: “Connie Britton, HBO Max Team for ‘All the Single Ladies’ Doc”

New Books

What We Carry by Maya Shanbhag Lang

Good Morning, Destroyer of Men’s Souls by Nina Renata Aron

The Compton Cowboys by Walter Thompson-Hernandez

Becoming Kim Jong Un by Jung H. Pak

Earth Almanac by Ted Williams

No Justice in the Shadows byAlina Das

The Golden Flea by Michael Rips

Reading After Marathoning

The Tribe of Tiger by Elizabeth Marshall Thomas

No Beast So Fierce by Dane Huckelbridge

The Office by Andy Greene

Cubed by Nikil Saval

The Feminine Mystique by Betty Friedan

Angela Davis: An Autobiography by Angela Y. Davis

Outrageous Acts and Everyday Rebellions by Gloria Steinem

When Everything Changed by Gail Collins

Homicide by David Simon

Forensics by Val McDermid

Reading Now

A Field Guide to Awkward Silences by Alexandra Petri

In the Woods by Tana French