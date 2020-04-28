Episode 56
For Reading After Marathoning
This week Alice and Kim talk books to read after you finishing marathoning shows like Tiger King and The Office, plus some of the best new releases from April.
This episode is sponsored by Book Riot’s TBR, Flatiron Books, publisher of Sigh, Gone by Phuc Tran, and Book Riot Insiders, the digital hangout spot for the Book Riot community.
Nonfiction News
Hollwood Reporter: “Connie Britton, HBO Max Team for ‘All the Single Ladies’ Doc”
New Books
What We Carry by Maya Shanbhag Lang
Good Morning, Destroyer of Men’s Souls by Nina Renata Aron
The Compton Cowboys by Walter Thompson-Hernandez
Becoming Kim Jong Un by Jung H. Pak
Earth Almanac by Ted Williams
No Justice in the Shadows byAlina Das
The Golden Flea by Michael Rips
Reading After Marathoning
The Tribe of Tiger by Elizabeth Marshall Thomas
No Beast So Fierce by Dane Huckelbridge
The Office by Andy Greene
Cubed by Nikil Saval
The Feminine Mystique by Betty Friedan
Angela Davis: An Autobiography by Angela Y. Davis
Outrageous Acts and Everyday Rebellions by Gloria Steinem
When Everything Changed by Gail Collins
Homicide by David Simon
Forensics by Val McDermid
Reading Now
A Field Guide to Awkward Silences by Alexandra Petri
In the Woods by Tana French