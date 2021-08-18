Episode 100
Foodie Tinder
Kelly and Erica talk about excellent diverse science fiction and fantasy, then offer up some delicious new foodie fiction.
BOOKS DISCUSSED
Spin the Dawn by Elizabeth Lim
A Snake Falls to Earth by Darcie Little Badger
A Song Below Water by Bethany C. Marrow
Sisters of the Snake by Sasha and Sarena Nanua
Labyrinth Lost by Zoraida Córdova
Darling by K. Ancrum
An Ember in the Ashes by Sabaa Tahir
This Poison Heart by Kaylynn Bayron
Prism Stalker, Vol. 1 by Sloane Leong
We Light Up the Sky by Lilliam Rivera
A Taste for Love by Jennifer Yen
A Pho Love Story by Loan Le
Donuts and Other Proclamations of Love by Jared Reck
The Secret Recipe for Moving On by Karen Bischer
Radha and Jai’s Recipe for Romance by Nisha Sharma
A Wizard’s Guide to Defensive Baking by T. Kingfisher
It’s Kind of a Cheesy Love Story by Lauren Morrill
The Music of What Happens by Bill Konigsberg