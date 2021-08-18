Foodie Tinder

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Kelly and Erica talk about excellent diverse science fiction and fantasy, then offer up some delicious new foodie fiction.

BOOKS DISCUSSED

Spin the Dawn by Elizabeth Lim

A Snake Falls to Earth by Darcie Little Badger

A Song Below Water by Bethany C. Marrow

Sisters of the Snake by Sasha and Sarena Nanua

Labyrinth Lost by Zoraida Córdova

Darling by K. Ancrum

An Ember in the Ashes by Sabaa Tahir

This Poison Heart by Kaylynn Bayron

Prism Stalker, Vol. 1 by Sloane Leong

We Light Up the Sky by Lilliam Rivera

A Taste for Love by Jennifer Yen

A Pho Love Story by Loan Le

Donuts and Other Proclamations of Love by Jared Reck

The Secret Recipe for Moving On by Karen Bischer

Radha and Jai’s Recipe for Romance by Nisha Sharma

A Wizard’s Guide to Defensive Baking by T. Kingfisher

It’s Kind of a Cheesy Love Story by Lauren Morrill

The Music of What Happens by Bill Konigsberg