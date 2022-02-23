Foodie SF/F And Sourdough Starters With Personality

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and Jenn dive into all the new details about Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, some Jurassic Park news, favorite foodie SF/F, and more.

News

Books Discussed

The Heartbreak Bakery by AR Capetta

Space Battle Lunchtime by Natalie Riess

The Tea Master and the Detective by Aliette de Bodard (cw: PTSD episodes)

Light From Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki (cw: sexual assault, child abuse, transphobia, racism)

A Wizard’s Guide to Defensive Baking by T. Kingfisher