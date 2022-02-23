Foodie SF/F And Sourdough Starters With Personality
Sharifah and Jenn dive into all the new details about Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, some Jurassic Park news, favorite foodie SF/F, and more.
Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.
The show can also be found on Stitcher here.
To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!
News
SFF trailers get big superbowl spikes [Deadline]
LOTR: Rings of Power
- Feedback from a listener [Twitter]
- The full trailer [CNet]
- Racism in the fandom [Daily Beast]
- “First Look” [Vanity Fair]
Jurassic World: Dominion trailer [YouTube] and more info [Tech Radar]
The 2021 Stabby Awards [File 770]
Books Discussed
The Heartbreak Bakery by AR Capetta
Space Battle Lunchtime by Natalie Riess
The Tea Master and the Detective by Aliette de Bodard (cw: PTSD episodes)
Light From Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki (cw: sexual assault, child abuse, transphobia, racism)
A Wizard’s Guide to Defensive Baking by T. Kingfisher