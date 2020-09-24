Five (!) Years In Review

Amanda and Jenn look back on five years of recommendations and whether or not they would still recommend old favorites in this special 250th episode of Get Booked.

This episode is sponsored by The Storybound Podcast, White Fox by Sara Faring, with Fierce Reads, and Penguin Teen.

Books Discussed

Sorcerer to the Crown by Zen Cho

Tiny Beautiful Things by Cheryl Strayed

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe by Benjamin Alire Saenz

Broken Monsters by Lauren Beukes

Brown Girl Dreaming by Jacqueline Woodson

Everything I Never Told You by Celeste Ng

Life After Life by Kate Atkinson

The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern

On Such a Full Sea by Chang-Rae Lee

Signs Preceding the End of the World by Yuri Herrera

Where’d You Go, Bernadette? by Maria Semple

Drop the Ball by Tiffany Dufu

Milkman by Anna Burns

Ninefox Gambit by Yoon Ha Lee

Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas

Red, White and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

The Wangs Vs. The World by Jade Chang

Acacia: The War With the Mein by David Anthony Durham

The Long Way to a Small Angry Planet by Becky Chambers

Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi

An Extraordinary Union by Alyssa Cole

Infomocracy by Malka Older

Year of Yes by Shonda Rhimes