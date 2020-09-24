Episode 250
Five (!) Years In Review
Amanda and Jenn look back on five years of recommendations and whether or not they would still recommend old favorites in this special 250th episode of Get Booked.
This episode is sponsored by The Storybound Podcast, White Fox by Sara Faring, with Fierce Reads, and Penguin Teen.
Books Discussed
Sorcerer to the Crown by Zen Cho
Tiny Beautiful Things by Cheryl Strayed
Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe by Benjamin Alire Saenz
Broken Monsters by Lauren Beukes
Brown Girl Dreaming by Jacqueline Woodson
Everything I Never Told You by Celeste Ng
Life After Life by Kate Atkinson
The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern
On Such a Full Sea by Chang-Rae Lee
Signs Preceding the End of the World by Yuri Herrera
Where’d You Go, Bernadette? by Maria Semple
Drop the Ball by Tiffany Dufu
Milkman by Anna Burns
Ninefox Gambit by Yoon Ha Lee
Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas
Red, White and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston
The Wangs Vs. The World by Jade Chang
Acacia: The War With the Mein by David Anthony Durham
The Long Way to a Small Angry Planet by Becky Chambers
Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi
An Extraordinary Union by Alyssa Cole
Infomocracy by Malka Older
Year of Yes by Shonda Rhimes