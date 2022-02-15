This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week Alice and Kim talk nonfiction about the first ladies.

Follow Up

And the Band Played On: Politics, People, and the AIDS Epidemic by Randy Shilts

Nonfiction in the News

The Inside Story of the Banning of “Maus.” It’s Dumber Than You Think. [Mother Jones]

How to Fight Books Bans and Challenges [Book Riot]

How to Use FOIA [Book Riot]

Claire Foy To Star in ‘An Ugly Truth’ Adaptation [Kirkus Reviews]

New Nonfiction

Black American Refugee: Escaping the Narcissism of the American Dream by Tiffanie Drayton

Woodsqueer: Crafting a Sustainable Rural Life by Gretchen Legler

The Black Agenda: Bold Solutions for a Broken System by Anna Gifty Opoku-Agyeman

Messy Roots: A Graphic Memoir of a Wuhanese American by Laura Gao

Catch the Sparrow: A Search for a Sister and the Truth of Her Murder by Rachel Rear

Weekly Theme: First Ladies

First Women: The Grace and Power of America’s Modern First Ladies by Kate Andersen Brower

Eleanor and Hick: The Love Affair That Shaped a First Lady by Susan Quinn

Meaning of Michelle: 16 Writers on the Iconic First Lady and How Her Journey Inspires Our Own by Veronica Chambers

The Adams Women: Abigail and Louisa Adams, Their Sisters and Daughters by Paul C. Nagel

Reading Now

KIM: No Cure for Being Human: (And Other Truths I Need to Hear) by Kate Bowler

ALICE: Letters to a Young Poet by Rilke



CONCLUSION

