Film Adaptations and Autumn de Wilde on EMMA

Mary Kay and Louise talk about important literary things like, what’s going on in the literary world right now? How does Director Autumn de Wilde feel about her new film adaptation of Emma? And, what are you reading?

BOOKS AND TEXTS DISCUSSED:

“New Literary Prize Will Award Over $100,000 to a Female Novelist” by Concepción de León

“The Barbellion Prize: A New Award for Disabled Writers” by Margaret Kingsbury

Emma by Jane Austen

Smoke Gets in Your Eyes: And Other Lessons from the Crematory by Caitlin Doughty

The Only Good Indians by Stephen Graham Jones

Animal Farm by Odyr

“How the CIA brought Animal Farm to the screen” by Martin Chilton

