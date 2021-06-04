Fiction Just As Strange As Reality

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about books that will appeal to readers of true crime, podcasts and everything in between.

Click-worthy Links

The CWA Dagger Award shortlists have been released.

Books Discussed

Dark Places by Gillian Flynn

Theme Music by T. Marie Vandelly

Heartsick by Chelsea Cain

His Bloody Project: Documents Relating to the Case of Roderick Macrae by Graeme Macrae Burne

The Nothing Man by Catherine Ryan Howard

New Releases

The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris

The Bombay Prince by Sujata Massey

Currently Reading

Girl A by Abigail Dean

The Good Girls: An Ordinary Killing by Sonia Faleiro