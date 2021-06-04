Episode 103
Fiction Just As Strange As Reality
Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about books that will appeal to readers of true crime, podcasts and everything in between.
The CWA Dagger Award shortlists have been released.
Books Discussed
Dark Places by Gillian Flynn
Theme Music by T. Marie Vandelly
Heartsick by Chelsea Cain
His Bloody Project: Documents Relating to the Case of Roderick Macrae by Graeme Macrae Burne
The Nothing Man by Catherine Ryan Howard
New Releases
The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris
The Bombay Prince by Sujata Massey
Currently Reading
Girl A by Abigail Dean
The Good Girls: An Ordinary Killing by Sonia Faleiro