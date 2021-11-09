Episode 96
Fell in a Hole (AKA True Stories Underground)
This week Alice and Kim dig deep for nonfiction about things you find underground, plus share new nonfiction about sports, food, and history.
Follow Up
The Genome Defense: Inside the Epic Legal Battle to Determine Who Owns Your DNA by Jorge L. Contreras
Jesus and John Wayne: How White Evangelicals Corrupted a Faith and Fractured a Nation by Kristin Kobes Du Mez
Nonfiction in the News
2021 Kirkus Prize Winners Announced [Book Riot]
Scottie Pippen Takes Aim at Michael Jordan in New Book [New York Times]
New Nonfiction
Hail Mary: The Rise and Fall of the National Women’s Football League by Britni de la Cretaz and Lyndsey D’Arcangelo
Taste Makers: Seven Immigrant Women Who Revolutionized Food in America by Mayukh Sen
Black and Blue: A Memoir of Racism and Resilience by Veronica Gorrie
An Afro-Indigenous History of the United States by Kyle T. Mays
Fell in a Hole
Trapped Under the Sea: One Engineering Marvel, Five Men, and a Disaster Ten Miles Into the Darkness by Neil Swidey
The Mole People: Life in the Tunnels Beneath New York City by Jennifer Toth
The Hidden Stories Behind Our Structures by Roma Agrawal
Accidental Archaeologists: True Stories of Unexpected Discoveries by Sarah Albee
Reading Now
The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why It Matters by Priya Parker
Chanel’s Riviera: Glamour, Decadence, and Survival in Peace and War, 1930-1944 by Anne de Courcy