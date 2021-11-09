Fell in a Hole (AKA True Stories Underground)

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week Alice and Kim dig deep for nonfiction about things you find underground, plus share new nonfiction about sports, food, and history.

Follow Up

The Genome Defense: Inside the Epic Legal Battle to Determine Who Owns Your DNA by Jorge L. Contreras

Jesus and John Wayne: How White Evangelicals Corrupted a Faith and Fractured a Nation by Kristin Kobes Du Mez

Nonfiction in the News

2021 Kirkus Prize Winners Announced [Book Riot]

Scottie Pippen Takes Aim at Michael Jordan in New Book [New York Times]

New Nonfiction

Hail Mary: The Rise and Fall of the National Women’s Football League by Britni de la Cretaz and Lyndsey D’Arcangelo

Taste Makers: Seven Immigrant Women Who Revolutionized Food in America by Mayukh Sen

Black and Blue: A Memoir of Racism and Resilience by Veronica Gorrie

An Afro-Indigenous History of the United States by Kyle T. Mays

Fell in a Hole

Trapped Under the Sea: One Engineering Marvel, Five Men, and a Disaster Ten Miles Into the Darkness by Neil Swidey

The Mole People: Life in the Tunnels Beneath New York City by Jennifer Toth

The Hidden Stories Behind Our Structures by Roma Agrawal

Accidental Archaeologists: True Stories of Unexpected Discoveries by Sarah Albee

Reading Now

The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why It Matters by Priya Parker

Chanel’s Riviera: Glamour, Decadence, and Survival in Peace and War, 1930-1944 by Anne de Courcy