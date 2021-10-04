Feelings From Across the Quad

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha revisit goals from the last episode and the WIR survey from this summer, discuss sexiness and academia in Office Hours, and have some fall romance recs that are more dark and stormy than pumpkin spice-y.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more romance recs and news, sign up for our Kissing Books newsletter!

News

Read about the results of the WIR listener survey – and thanks to everyone who completed it!

Books Discussed

Office Hours by Katrina Jackson

The Widow of Rose House by Diana Biller (because Trisha can’t help herself)

The Tenant by Katrina Jackson

Her Other Secret by HelenKay Dimon

A Lady of Rooksgrave Manor by Kathryn Moon

Briarley by Aster Glenn Gray

Big Bad Wolf by Suleikha Snyder

The Wife in the Attic by Rose Lerner

Let us know what you think about this week’s conversations and anything you’re reading and thinking about (and thinking about what you’re reading!) As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading and @trishahaleybrwn), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown).