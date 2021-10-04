Episode 91
Feelings From Across the Quad
Jess and Trisha revisit goals from the last episode and the WIR survey from this summer, discuss sexiness and academia in Office Hours, and have some fall romance recs that are more dark and stormy than pumpkin spice-y.
News
Read about the results of the WIR listener survey – and thanks to everyone who completed it!
Books Discussed
Office Hours by Katrina Jackson
The Widow of Rose House by Diana Biller (because Trisha can’t help herself)
The Tenant by Katrina Jackson
Her Other Secret by HelenKay Dimon
A Lady of Rooksgrave Manor by Kathryn Moon
Briarley by Aster Glenn Gray
Big Bad Wolf by Suleikha Snyder
The Wife in the Attic by Rose Lerner
Let us know what you think about this week’s conversations and anything you’re reading and thinking about (and thinking about what you’re reading!) As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading and @trishahaleybrwn), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown).