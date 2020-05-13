Riot Headline COVID-19 Updates from the Bookish World

Backlist to the Future, The Feel-Good Edition

This week, Sharifah discusses feel-good science fiction and fantasy.

Books Discussed

Zero Sum Game by S.L. Huang

Undead Girl Gang by Lily Anderson

