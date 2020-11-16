Episode 71
Feathers, Scales, and an Accidental Kidnapping
It’s recommendation request time!! Jess and Trisha offer recs to readers looking for soapy drama, storylines related to social justice, SFF without the alpha males, funny and quirky narrators, and more.
News
No news on this episode, but Jess did recommend Crash Landing on You (available on Netflix).
Books Discussed
The Austen Playbook by Lucy Parker
The Rakess by Scarlett Peckham
After the Wedding by Courtney Milan
Wicked and the Wallflower by Sarah MacLean
Island Affair by Priscilla Oliveras
The Key to Happily Ever After by Tif Marcelo
Life is Sweet by Lily Seabrooke
Ayesha at Last by Uzma Jalaluddin
Thirsty by Mia Hopkins
Guarding Temptation by Talia Hibbert
The Lady’s Guide to Celestial Mechanics by Olivia Waite
Open House by Ruby Lang
The Undoing by Shelly Laurenston
The AI Who Loved Me by Alyssa Cole
The Rose by Tiffany Reisz
Strange Love by Ann Aguirre
Intercepted by Alexa Martin
Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall
Written in the Stars by Alexandria Bellefleur
So Forward by Mina V. Esguerra
The Bollywood Bride and Recipe for Persuasion by Sonali Dev
Rumor Has It by Cheris Hodges
Theirs for the Night and Forever Theirs by Katee Robert
Lush Money by Angelina M. Lopez
