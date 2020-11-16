Feathers, Scales, and an Accidental Kidnapping

It’s recommendation request time!! Jess and Trisha offer recs to readers looking for soapy drama, storylines related to social justice, SFF without the alpha males, funny and quirky narrators, and more.

News

No news on this episode, but Jess did recommend Crash Landing on You (available on Netflix).

Books Discussed

The Austen Playbook by Lucy Parker

The Rakess by Scarlett Peckham

After the Wedding by Courtney Milan

Wicked and the Wallflower by Sarah MacLean

Island Affair by Priscilla Oliveras

The Key to Happily Ever After by Tif Marcelo

Life is Sweet by Lily Seabrooke

Ayesha at Last by Uzma Jalaluddin

Thirsty by Mia Hopkins

Guarding Temptation by Talia Hibbert

The Lady’s Guide to Celestial Mechanics by Olivia Waite

Open House by Ruby Lang

The Undoing by Shelly Laurenston

The AI Who Loved Me by Alyssa Cole

The Rose by Tiffany Reisz

Strange Love by Ann Aguirre

Intercepted by Alexa Martin

Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall

Written in the Stars by Alexandria Bellefleur

So Forward by Mina V. Esguerra

The Bollywood Bride and Recipe for Persuasion by Sonali Dev

Rumor Has It by Cheris Hodges

Theirs for the Night and Forever Theirs by Katee Robert

Lush Money by Angelina M. Lopez

