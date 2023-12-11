We Love a Lady Blacksmith — Favorites of 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha talk about their favorite romance reads of 2023. Prepare your TBR for many, many books — front list AND back list.

News

Book club is coming back in early 2024! Read The Princess and the Grilled Cheese Sandwich by Deya Muniz along with us! Send us your thoughts by January 18 for our January 22 episode.

Books Discussed

Raiders of the Lost Heart by Jo Segura

A Necessary Chaos by Brent Lambert

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

Molly Molloy and the Angel of Death by Maria Vale

Before I Let Go and Reel by Kennedy Ryan

So This is Christmas by Jenny Holiday

Something Like Love and Captured by Beverly Jenkins

Second Chance at Rancho Lindo by Sabrina Sol

The Romantic Agenda by Claire Kann

Wild Pitch by Cat Giraldo

The Scoundrel Falls Hard by Sophie Jordan

Switch Hitter by E.M. Lindsey

Something Wild & Wonderful by Anita Kelly

Stars in Your Eyes by Kacen Callender

We Could Be So Good by Cat Sebastian

Role Playing by Cathy Yardley

The Neighbor Favor by Kristina Forest

All The Right Notes by Dominic Lim

Yours Truly by Abby Jimenez

Time to Shine by Rachel Reid

A Spinster’s Guide to Danger and Dukes by Manda Collins

