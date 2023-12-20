Our Favorite Books of 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tirzah and Erica take a look at the best YA books they’ve read this year, talk adaptation news, and discuss a few things they want to watch for the holidays.

News

Adaptation of Lara Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki and Rosemary Valero-O’Donnell is in the works!

Books Discussed

All My Rage by Sabaa Tahir

Warrior Girl Unearthed by Angeline Boulley

Invisible Son by Kim Johnson

Enter the Body by Joy McCullough

The Apothecary Diaries by Natsu Hyuuga, illustrated by Nekokurage

A Long Stretch of Bad Days by Mindy McGinnis

The City Beautiful by Aden Polydoros

Into the Bright Open by Cherie Dimaline

Look Back by Tatsuki Fujimoto

The Princess and the Grilled Cheese Sandwich by Deya Muniz

Northranger by Rey Terciero, illustrated by Bre Indigo

Cat + Gamer Wataru Nadatani

The Do-Over by Lynn Painter

A Heart in a Body in the World by Deb Caletti

The entire Graceling series by Kristin Cashore

The Apothecary Diaries (Light Novel) by Natsu Hyuuga, illustrated by Touko Shino

Our Cursed Love by Julie Abe

Accountable by Dashka Slater

Show and Movies:

Leave the World Behind

My Life with the Walter Boys

Ocean’s movies

The Boy and the Heron

The Holdovers

Godzilla

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

American Fiction