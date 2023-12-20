Our Favorite Books of 2023
Tirzah and Erica take a look at the best YA books they’ve read this year, talk adaptation news, and discuss a few things they want to watch for the holidays.
News
Adaptation of Lara Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki and Rosemary Valero-O’Donnell is in the works!
Books Discussed
All My Rage by Sabaa Tahir
Warrior Girl Unearthed by Angeline Boulley
Invisible Son by Kim Johnson
Enter the Body by Joy McCullough
The Apothecary Diaries by Natsu Hyuuga, illustrated by Nekokurage
A Long Stretch of Bad Days by Mindy McGinnis
The City Beautiful by Aden Polydoros
Into the Bright Open by Cherie Dimaline
Look Back by Tatsuki Fujimoto
The Princess and the Grilled Cheese Sandwich by Deya Muniz
Northranger by Rey Terciero, illustrated by Bre Indigo
Cat + Gamer Wataru Nadatani
The Do-Over by Lynn Painter
A Heart in a Body in the World by Deb Caletti
The entire Graceling series by Kristin Cashore
The Apothecary Diaries (Light Novel) by Natsu Hyuuga, illustrated by Touko Shino
Our Cursed Love by Julie Abe
Accountable by Dashka Slater
Show and Movies:
Leave the World Behind
My Life with the Walter Boys
Ocean’s movies
The Boy and the Heron
The Holdovers
Godzilla
Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé
American Fiction