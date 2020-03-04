Backlist To The Future, Franchise Style

This week, Jenn discusses favorite books from the Star Wars and Star Trek franchises.

This episode is sponsored by Libro.fm.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.

The show can also be found on Stitcher here.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

Books & Links

The Book Riot Podcast

Project Luminous

The Clone Wars by Genndy Tartakovsky

Star Trek: The Next Generation, Dark Mirror by Diane Duane

Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Resistance Reborn by Rebecca Roanhorse