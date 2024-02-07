Favorite Pairings of All Kinds in SF/F

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jenn and guest Erica talk about their favorite character pairings in SF/F, from romantic to platonic to #complicated, and discuss the Hugo Awards shenanigans, Dolly Parton’s connection to Buffy, and more.

News

Buffy Reboot news via Dolly Parton [Popverse]

Hugo 2023 Shenanigans, Recapped, Plus Resignations [Book Riot, File770]

The Audie Awards Finalists [Book Riot]

Books Discussed

Platonic Soulmates: Camilla Hect and Palimedes in The Locked Tomb by Tamsyn Muir

Complicated Besties: Johnny and Nick in Beneath the Rising by Premee Mohamed

Unconditional Acceptance Romance: Yasira and Productivity in The Outside by Ada Hoffmann

Former Mentor/Mentee Turned Bros: Cas and Rio in Zero Sum Game by SL Huang

Pining Sapphics/Beefing Rappers Turned Lovers: Red and Blue in This Is How You Lose the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar, Max Gladstone

Friends on a Quest: Miuko and Magpie Spirit Geiki in A Thousand Steps into Night by Traci Chee

Annoying Friends and Low-Key Co-Parents: Murderbot and ART/Perihelion in Murderbot Diaries by Martha Wells

Human/Animal Companions: Vasilisa and Solovey (the horse!) in The Winternight Trilogy by Katherine Arden