This week Alice and Kim talk about nonfiction highlights of 2021.

Favorite Nonfiction of 2021

KIM: Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman

Northern Light: Power, Land, and the Memory of Water by Kazim Ali

Sensational: The Hidden History of America’s “Girl Stunt Reporters” by Kim Todd

The Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination by Sheera Frankel and Cecilia Kang

Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire by Lizzie Johnson

ALICE: The African Lookbook: A Visual History of 100 Years of African Women by Catherine E. McKinley

Confident Women: Swindlers, Grifters, and Shapeshifters of the Feminine Persuasion by Tori Telfer

The Unfit Heiress: The Tragic Life and Scandalous Sterilization of Ann Cooper Hewitt by Audrey Clare Farley

Punch Me Up to the Gods: A Memoir by Brian Broome

Notable Native People: 50 Indigenous Leaders, Dreamers, and Changemakers from Past and Present by Adrienne Keene

Nonfiction We Missed in 2021

Names for Light: A Family History by Thirii Myo Kyaw Myint

All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake by Tiya Miles

The Second: Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America by Carol Anderson

Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty by Patrick Radden Keefe

Heartwarming: How Our Inner Thermostat Made Us Human by Hans Rocha Ijzerman

A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance by Hanif Abdurraqib

Reading Now

KIM: The Seed Keeper by Diane Wilson

ALICE: The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu



