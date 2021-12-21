Episode 99
Favorite Nonfiction of 2021
KIM: Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman
Northern Light: Power, Land, and the Memory of Water by Kazim Ali
Sensational: The Hidden History of America’s “Girl Stunt Reporters” by Kim Todd
The Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination by Sheera Frankel and Cecilia Kang
Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire by Lizzie Johnson
ALICE: The African Lookbook: A Visual History of 100 Years of African Women by Catherine E. McKinley
Confident Women: Swindlers, Grifters, and Shapeshifters of the Feminine Persuasion by Tori Telfer
The Unfit Heiress: The Tragic Life and Scandalous Sterilization of Ann Cooper Hewitt by Audrey Clare Farley
Punch Me Up to the Gods: A Memoir by Brian Broome
Notable Native People: 50 Indigenous Leaders, Dreamers, and Changemakers from Past and Present by Adrienne Keene
Nonfiction We Missed in 2021
Names for Light: A Family History by Thirii Myo Kyaw Myint
All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake by Tiya Miles
The Second: Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America by Carol Anderson
Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty by Patrick Radden Keefe
Heartwarming: How Our Inner Thermostat Made Us Human by Hans Rocha Ijzerman
A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance by Hanif Abdurraqib
Reading Now
KIM: The Seed Keeper by Diane Wilson
ALICE: The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu
CONCLUSION
