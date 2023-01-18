Fantasy Feels
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Tirzah and Erica get all in their fantasy feels and share their favorite YA fantasy.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!
Show Notes:
They Both Die at the End Series Being Made
Lumatere Chronicles by Melina Marchetta
Jujutsu Kaisen by Gege Akutami
Girls Made of Snow and Glass Girl, Serpent, Thorn by Melissa Bashardoust
Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger
Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko
Tess of the Road by Rachel Hartman
Six Crimson Cranes and Spin the Dawn by Elizabeth Lim