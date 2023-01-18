This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tirzah and Erica get all in their fantasy feels and share their favorite YA fantasy.

Show Notes:

Lumatere Chronicles by Melina Marchetta

Jujutsu Kaisen by Gege Akutami

Girls Made of Snow and Glass Girl, Serpent, Thorn by Melissa Bashardoust

Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger

Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko

Tess of the Road by Rachel Hartman

Six Crimson Cranes and Spin the Dawn by Elizabeth Lim