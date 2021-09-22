Fall Reading Vibes

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and Jenn discuss some very weird science news, Y: The Last Man, robot unicorns, and their picks for Fall vibes.

F: Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko

SF: The All-Consuming World by Cassandra Khaw

SF/F: Light from Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki

News

Y: The Last Man trailer [Twitter] + Charlie Jane Anders

Using human blood in Martian habitats? [Syfy]

Own your very own robot unicorn [TechCrunch]

Weird Science! Voice Cloning [The Verge]

Books Discussed

The Singing Hills Cycle by Nghi Vo (especially When the Tiger Came Down the Mountain)

Yoon Ha Lee’s “Machineries of Empire” series

Circe by Madeline Miller

Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro