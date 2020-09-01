Episode 65
Fall Nonfiction Preview
This week Alice and Kim talk about upcoming nonfiction for the rest of 2020.
Follow Up
Nonfiction in the News
Fact Checking Is the Core of Nonfiction Writing. Why Do So Many Publishers Refuse to Do It?
Fall Nonfiction Preview — Buzzy Titles
Shit, Actually : The Definitive, 100% Objective Guide to Modern Cinema by Lindy West
Just Us: An American Conversation by Claudia Rankine
Solutions and Other Problems by Allie Brosh
Can’t Even: How Millennials Became the Burnout Generation by Anne Helen Petersen
OK Boomer, Let’s Talk: How My Generation Got Left Behind by Jill Filipovic
I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are by Rachel Bloom
Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America by Ijeoma Oluo
Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man by Emmanuel Acho
Fall Nonfiction Preview — Under the Radar Titles
The Secret Life of Groceries: The Dark Miracle of the American Supermarket by Benjamin Lorr
Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All by Martha S. Jones
Once I Was You: A Memoir of Love and Hate in a Torn America by Maria Hinojosa
Dark Archives : A Librarian’s Investigation into the Science and History of Books Bound in Human Skin by Megan Rosenbloom
A World Beneath the Sands : The Golden Age of Egyptology by Toby Wilkinson
We Keep the Dead Close A Murder at Harvard and a Half Century of Silence by Becky Cooper
Reading Now
KIM: The Smallest Lights in the Universe by Sara Seager
ALICE: Lady in Waiting by Anne Glenconner
CONCLUSION
