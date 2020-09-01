This week Alice and Kim talk about upcoming nonfiction for the rest of 2020.

Follow Up

Winifred Gallager interview

Nonfiction in the News

Fact Checking Is the Core of Nonfiction Writing. Why Do So Many Publishers Refuse to Do It?

Fall Nonfiction Preview — Buzzy Titles

Shit, Actually : The Definitive, 100% Objective Guide to Modern Cinema by Lindy West

Just Us: An American Conversation by Claudia Rankine

Solutions and Other Problems by Allie Brosh

Can’t Even: How Millennials Became the Burnout Generation by Anne Helen Petersen

OK Boomer, Let’s Talk: How My Generation Got Left Behind by Jill Filipovic

I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are by Rachel Bloom

Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America by Ijeoma Oluo

Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man by Emmanuel Acho

Fall Nonfiction Preview — Under the Radar Titles

The Secret Life of Groceries: The Dark Miracle of the American Supermarket by Benjamin Lorr

Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All by Martha S. Jones

Once I Was You: A Memoir of Love and Hate in a Torn America by Maria Hinojosa

Dark Archives : A Librarian’s Investigation into the Science and History of Books Bound in Human Skin by Megan Rosenbloom

A World Beneath the Sands : The Golden Age of Egyptology by Toby Wilkinson

We Keep the Dead Close A Murder at Harvard and a Half Century of Silence by Becky Cooper

Reading Now

KIM: The Smallest Lights in the Universe by Sara Seager

ALICE: Lady in Waiting by Anne Glenconner



CONCLUSION

