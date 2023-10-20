This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss great picks for book clubs.

NEWS

Time Magazine – 100 best mystery and thriller books of all time.

Jessica Knoll’s latest novel, Bright Young Women, is getting a TV adaptation.

BOOKS DISCUSSED

Blackwater Falls – Ausma Zehanat Khan

While Justice Sleeps – Stacey Abrams

Vampires of El Norte – Isabel Cañas

Anywhere You Run – Wanda M. Morris

Mrs. Poe – Lynn Cullen

Anoka – Shane Hawk

Firekeeper’s Daughter – Angeline Boulley

A Haunting on the Hill: A Novel – Elizabeth Hand

Lay Them to Rest: On the Road With the Cold Case Investigators Who Identify the Nameless – Laurah Norton

