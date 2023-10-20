Fall Book Club Picks
Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss great picks for book clubs.
NEWS
Time Magazine – 100 best mystery and thriller books of all time.
Jessica Knoll’s latest novel, Bright Young Women, is getting a TV adaptation.
BOOKS DISCUSSED
Blackwater Falls – Ausma Zehanat Khan
While Justice Sleeps – Stacey Abrams
Vampires of El Norte – Isabel Cañas
Anywhere You Run – Wanda M. Morris
Mrs. Poe – Lynn Cullen
Anoka – Shane Hawk
Firekeeper’s Daughter – Angeline Boulley
A Haunting on the Hill: A Novel – Elizabeth Hand
Lay Them to Rest: On the Road With the Cold Case Investigators Who Identify the Nameless – Laurah Norton
