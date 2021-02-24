Riot Headline Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny Teaming Up On New Political Mystery Novel

Episode 87.5
Extra Credit: YA Horror and the Summer Scares

Kelly highlights this year’s YA Summer Scares horror selections. Get to know some rad horror books and a rad horror-focused program.

SHOW NOTES

Summer Scares 2021 Winners and Program Information

The Marrow Thieves by Cherie Dimaline [Dancing Cat Books, 2017]

The Diviners by Libba Bray [Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, 2012]

Undead Girl Gang by Lily Anderson [Razorbill, 2018]

Summer Scares 2020 Winners

Summer Scares 2019 Winners

