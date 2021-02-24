Extra Credit: YA Horror and the Summer Scares

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Kelly highlights this year’s YA Summer Scares horror selections. Get to know some rad horror books and a rad horror-focused program.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

SHOW NOTES

Summer Scares 2021 Winners and Program Information

The Marrow Thieves by Cherie Dimaline [Dancing Cat Books, 2017]

The Diviners by Libba Bray [Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, 2012]

Undead Girl Gang by Lily Anderson [Razorbill, 2018]

Summer Scares 2020 Winners

Summer Scares 2019 Winners