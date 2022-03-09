Extra Credit: YA Duologies for Your TBR
Tirzah recommends four YA duologies that have a book two dropping in 2022!
Books Discussed
Tess of the Road by Rachel Hartman
In the Serpent’s Wake by Rachel Hartman
This Poison Heart by Kalynn Bayron
This Wicked Fate by Kalynn Bayron
The Initial Insult by Mindy McGinnis
The Last Laugh by Mindy McGinnis
Six Crimson Cranes by Elizabeth Lim
The Dragon’s Promise by Elizabeth Lim