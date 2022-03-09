Extra Credit: YA Duologies for Your TBR

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tirzah recommends four YA duologies that have a book two dropping in 2022!

Books Discussed

Tess of the Road by Rachel Hartman

In the Serpent’s Wake by Rachel Hartman

This Poison Heart by Kalynn Bayron

This Wicked Fate by Kalynn Bayron

The Initial Insult by Mindy McGinnis

The Last Laugh by Mindy McGinnis

Six Crimson Cranes by Elizabeth Lim

The Dragon’s Promise by Elizabeth Lim