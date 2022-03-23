Extra Credit: YA Books Like Spirited Away

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Erica discusses the movie Spirited Away 20 years later and a few books to read that share a lot in common with it.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

Books Discussed

A Thousand Steps Into Night by Traci Chee

The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea by Axis Oh (*Correction: release date February 22, 2022)

Half World by Hiromi Goto