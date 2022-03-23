Extra Credit: YA Books Like Spirited Away
Erica discusses the movie Spirited Away 20 years later and a few books to read that share a lot in common with it.
Books Discussed
A Thousand Steps Into Night by Traci Chee
The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea by Axis Oh (*Correction: release date February 22, 2022)
Half World by Hiromi Goto