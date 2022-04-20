Extra Credit: When You Lose Your Wig and Other Conundrums in Historical YA Books

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Erica highlights three YA historical fiction books, plus one historical nonfiction, that take place everywhere from the U.S. Civil Rights movement of the ’60s to Berlin, Germany in 1932. Two of them are even in verse.

Books Discussed

All That Glitters (Enchantee) by Gita Trelease

Butterfly Yellow by Thanhha Lai

The Most Dazzling Girl in Berlin by Kip Wilson

And We Rise by Erica Martin