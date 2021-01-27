Episode 85.5
Extra Credit: When I Hear “Steam Engine,” I Think Of Jack and Kate Running Through the Boiler Room
Hannah and special guest Emily Blaeser compare their experiences on YALSA’s Amazing Audiobooks committee and talk about the best in YA recordings….but first about Mary Roach, Anastasia Krupnik, and Kristy Thomas’ girl gang. Hannah forgets the word but knows some examples of antanaclasis in English and French. Also, it’s Lupin, not lapin 🐇!
Show Notes
We Are Not Free by Traci Chee
Legendborn by Tracy Deonn
Avalon High by Meg Cabot
The Extraordinaries by T.J. Klune
Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas
The Diviners by Libba Bray
The Scorpio Races by Maggie Stiefvater
Internment by Samira Ahmed
The Poet X by Elizabeth Acevedo
Clap When You Land by Elizabeth Acevedo
Buried Beneath the Baobab Tree by Adaobi Tricia Ndwaubani
Etiquette and Espionage by Gail Carriger
The Lines We Cross by Randa Abdel-Fattah
