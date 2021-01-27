Extra Credit: When I Hear “Steam Engine,” I Think Of Jack and Kate Running Through the Boiler Room

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Hannah and special guest Emily Blaeser compare their experiences on YALSA’s Amazing Audiobooks committee and talk about the best in YA recordings….but first about Mary Roach, Anastasia Krupnik, and Kristy Thomas’ girl gang. Hannah forgets the word but knows some examples of antanaclasis in English and French. Also, it’s Lupin, not lapin 🐇!

Show Notes

We Are Not Free by Traci Chee

Legendborn by Tracy Deonn

Avalon High by Meg Cabot

A Kid in King Arthur’s Court

The Extraordinaries by T.J. Klune

Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas

The Diviners by Libba Bray

The Scorpio Races by Maggie Stiefvater

Internment by Samira Ahmed

The Poet X by Elizabeth Acevedo

Clap When You Land by Elizabeth Acevedo

Buried Beneath the Baobab Tree by Adaobi Tricia Ndwaubani

Etiquette and Espionage by Gail Carriger

Titanic

The Lines We Cross by Randa Abdel-Fattah

