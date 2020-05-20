Episode 68.5
Extra Credit: The Life and (Medieval) Times of Jamie Pacton

Eric is joined by Middle Grade and Young Adult author Jamie Pacton, to talk about her recent release, The Life and (Medieval) Times of Kit Sweetly.

SHOW NOTES

The Life and (Medieval) Times of Kit Sweetly, by Jamie Pacton

Ruthless Gods, by Emily A. Duncan

Wicked Saints, by Emily A. Duncan

Today Tonight Tomorrow, by Rachel Lynn Solomon

Tigers Not Daughters, by Samantha Mabry

Queens of Geek, by Jen Wilde

The Disenchantments, by Nina LaCour

The Disasters, by M.K. England

The Improbable Theory of Ana and Zak, by Brian Katcher

The Exact Opposite of Okay, by Laura Steven

