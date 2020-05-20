Episode 68.5
Extra Credit: The Life and (Medieval) Times of Jamie Pacton
Eric is joined by Middle Grade and Young Adult author Jamie Pacton, to talk about her recent release, The Life and (Medieval) Times of Kit Sweetly.
This episode is sponsored by TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering Tailored Book Recommendations for readers of all stripes.
SHOW NOTES
The Life and (Medieval) Times of Kit Sweetly, by Jamie Pacton
Ruthless Gods, by Emily A. Duncan
Wicked Saints, by Emily A. Duncan
Today Tonight Tomorrow, by Rachel Lynn Solomon
Tigers Not Daughters, by Samantha Mabry
Queens of Geek, by Jen Wilde
The Disenchantments, by Nina LaCour
The Disasters, by M.K. England
The Improbable Theory of Ana and Zak, by Brian Katcher
The Exact Opposite of Okay, by Laura Steven