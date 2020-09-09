Extra Credit: Retellings

Special guest Jessica Pryde, of our When In Romance podcast, talks about her favorite YA retellings!

Books Discussed:

Pride by Ibi Zoboi

Heart of Iron and Soul of Stars by Ashley Poston

The Only Thing Worse than Me is You by Lily Anderson

Stone Field by Christy Lenzi

The Wrath and the Dawn and The Rose and the Dagger by Renee Ahdieh