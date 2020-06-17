Episode 70.5
Extra Credit: Queer YA With Leah Johnson
Kelly and YA author Leah Johnson highlight excellent backlist queer YA books you should pick up ASAP.
SHOW NOTES
You Should See Me In A Crown by Leah Johnson
If It Makes You Happy by Claire Kann
The Henna Wars by Adiba Jaigirdar
The Griefkeeper by Alexandra Villasante
This is Kind of an Epic Love Story by Kacen Callender
Little and Lion by Brandy Colbert
Black Girl Unlimited by Echo Brown
Ace of Spaces by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé