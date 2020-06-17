Extra Credit: Queer YA With Leah Johnson

Kelly and YA author Leah Johnson highlight excellent backlist queer YA books you should pick up ASAP.

You Should See Me In A Crown by Leah Johnson

If It Makes You Happy by Claire Kann

The Henna Wars by Adiba Jaigirdar

The Griefkeeper by Alexandra Villasante

The God Box by Alex Sanchez

This is Kind of an Epic Love Story by Kacen Callender

Like Water by Rebecca Podos

Little and Lion by Brandy Colbert

Black Girl Unlimited by Echo Brown

Ace of Spaces by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

Lizard Radio by Pat Schmatz