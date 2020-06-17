Riot Headline COVID-19 Updates from the Bookish World

Extra Credit: Queer YA With Leah Johnson

Kelly and YA author Leah Johnson highlight excellent backlist queer YA books you should pick up ASAP.

SHOW NOTES

You Should See Me In A Crown by Leah Johnson

If It Makes You Happy by Claire Kann

The Henna Wars by Adiba Jaigirdar

The Griefkeeper by Alexandra Villasante

The God Box by Alex Sanchez

This is Kind of an Epic Love Story by Kacen Callender

Like Water by Rebecca Podos

Little and Lion by Brandy Colbert

Black Girl Unlimited by Echo Brown

Ace of Spaces by Faridah  Àbíké-Íyímídé

Lizard Radio by Pat Schmatz

