Episode 74.5
Extra Credit: Latinx YA Extravaganza

Kelly and guest host Carmen of @TomesandTextiles offer up a pile of incredible Latinx backlist YA books for your reading needs.

SHOW NOTES

Don’t Date Rosa Santos by Nina Moreno

The Memory of Light by Francisco X. Stork

Labyrinth Lost by Zoraida Córdova (“Brooklyn Brujas” series)

When Reason Breaks by Cindy L. Rodriguez

When We Left Cuba by Chanel Cleeton

Fifteen Candles by Veronica Chambers (“Amigas” series, book one)

The Go-Between by Veronica Chambers

The Closest I’ve Come by Fred Aceves

The Girl Who Could Silence the Wind by Meg Medina 

Gabi, A Girl in Pieces by Isabel Quintero

The Devil and Winnie Flynn by Micol Ostow

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by Erika L. Sanchez

A Fierce and Subtle Poison by Samantha Mabry

The Education of Margot Sanchez by Lilliam Rivera

Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby Rivera

Wild Beauty by Anna-Marie McLemore

