Episode 74.5
Extra Credit: Latinx YA Extravaganza
Kelly and guest host Carmen of @TomesandTextiles offer up a pile of incredible Latinx backlist YA books for your reading needs.
This episode is sponsored by Random House Books for Young Readers and GetUnderlined.com.
SHOW NOTES
Don’t Date Rosa Santos by Nina Moreno
The Memory of Light by Francisco X. Stork
Labyrinth Lost by Zoraida Córdova (“Brooklyn Brujas” series)
When Reason Breaks by Cindy L. Rodriguez
When We Left Cuba by Chanel Cleeton
Fifteen Candles by Veronica Chambers (“Amigas” series, book one)
The Go-Between by Veronica Chambers
The Closest I’ve Come by Fred Aceves
The Girl Who Could Silence the Wind by Meg Medina
Gabi, A Girl in Pieces by Isabel Quintero
The Devil and Winnie Flynn by Micol Ostow
I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by Erika L. Sanchez
A Fierce and Subtle Poison by Samantha Mabry
The Education of Margot Sanchez by Lilliam Rivera
Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby Rivera