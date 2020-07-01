Episode 71.5
Extra Credit: Katie Cotugno and the Rules for Being a Girl

Eric is joined by Katie Cotugno, New York Times bestselling author of novels like 99 Days, and recently, Rules for Being a Girl with Candace Bushnell, to talk favorite backlist titles and what it’s like working with a legend.

This episode is sponsored by Humanity’s Gauntlet: The Archons Rise by Brian A. Sieteski.

SHOW NOTES

99 Days, by Katie Cotugno

Fireworks, by Katie Cotugno

Rules for Being a Girl with Candace Bushnell

The Lightness of Hands, by Jeff Garvin

The New Guy, by Amy Spalding

Moxie, by Jennifer Mathieu

The Way You Make Me Feel, by Maureen Goo

I Believe In a Thing Called Love, by Maureen Goo

Broetry, by Brian McGackin

Grace and the Fever, by Zan Romanoff

