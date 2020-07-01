Extra Credit: Katie Cotugno and the Rules for Being a Girl

Eric is joined by Katie Cotugno, New York Times bestselling author of novels like 99 Days, and recently, Rules for Being a Girl with Candace Bushnell, to talk favorite backlist titles and what it’s like working with a legend.

This episode is sponsored by Humanity’s Gauntlet: The Archons Rise by Brian A. Sieteski.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

SHOW NOTES

99 Days, by Katie Cotugno

Fireworks, by Katie Cotugno

Rules for Being a Girl with Candace Bushnell

The Lightness of Hands, by Jeff Garvin

The New Guy, by Amy Spalding

Moxie, by Jennifer Mathieu

The Way You Make Me Feel, by Maureen Goo

I Believe In a Thing Called Love, by Maureen Goo

Broetry, by Brian McGackin

Grace and the Fever, by Zan Romanoff