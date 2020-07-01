Episode 71.5
Extra Credit: Katie Cotugno and the Rules for Being a Girl
Eric is joined by Katie Cotugno, New York Times bestselling author of novels like 99 Days, and recently, Rules for Being a Girl with Candace Bushnell, to talk favorite backlist titles and what it’s like working with a legend.
This episode is sponsored by Humanity’s Gauntlet: The Archons Rise by Brian A. Sieteski.
SHOW NOTES
99 Days, by Katie Cotugno
Fireworks, by Katie Cotugno
Rules for Being a Girl with Candace Bushnell
The Lightness of Hands, by Jeff Garvin
The New Guy, by Amy Spalding
Moxie, by Jennifer Mathieu
The Way You Make Me Feel, by Maureen Goo
I Believe In a Thing Called Love, by Maureen Goo
Broetry, by Brian McGackin
Grace and the Fever, by Zan Romanoff