Extra Credit: It’s Too On the Nose

Happy Poetry Month! Hannah dives into twenty years’ worth of narrative verse–and a little standalone poetry, too. Also, Kelly’s baby is here and adorable, hooray!

Show Notes

Elizabeth Acevedo

Melanie Crowder

Allan Wolf

Stop Pretending by Sonya Sones

Saving Red by Sonya Sones

The Lightning Dreamer by Margarita Engle

A Wreath for Emmett Till by Marilyn Nelson

How I Discovered Poetry by Marilyn Nelson

American Ace by Marilyn Nelson

Skyscraping by Cordelia Jensen

An Unkindness of Ravens by Meg Kearney

The Secret of Me by Meg Kearney

Audacious by Gabrielle Prendergast

Capricious by Gabrielle Prendergast

The Black Flamingo by Dean Atta

Punching the Air by Ibi Zoboi and Yusef Salaam

Who Put This Song On? by Morgan Parker

There Are More Beautiful Things Than Beyoncé by Morgan Parker

