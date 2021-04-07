Episode 90.5
Extra Credit: It’s Too On the Nose
Happy Poetry Month! Hannah dives into twenty years’ worth of narrative verse–and a little standalone poetry, too. Also, Kelly’s baby is here and adorable, hooray!
Show Notes
Stop Pretending by Sonya Sones
Saving Red by Sonya Sones
The Lightning Dreamer by Margarita Engle
A Wreath for Emmett Till by Marilyn Nelson
How I Discovered Poetry by Marilyn Nelson
American Ace by Marilyn Nelson
Skyscraping by Cordelia Jensen
An Unkindness of Ravens by Meg Kearney
The Secret of Me by Meg Kearney
Audacious by Gabrielle Prendergast
Capricious by Gabrielle Prendergast
The Black Flamingo by Dean Atta
Punching the Air by Ibi Zoboi and Yusef Salaam
Who Put This Song On? by Morgan Parker
There Are More Beautiful Things Than Beyoncé by Morgan Parker
