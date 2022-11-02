Extra Credit: Indigenous Graphic Novels

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Erica kicks off Native American Heritage Month by talking about a few YA graphic novels by Indigenous authors that everyone should pick up.

Show Notes

Pemmican Wars by Katherena Vermette, illustrated by Scott B. Henderson

Surviving the City by Tasha Spillett, illustrated by Natasha Donovan

Prism Stalker by Sloane Leong