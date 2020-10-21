Episode 79.5
Extra Credit: Ghost Stories
Kelly dives into the wide world of YA ghost stories.
This episode is sponsored by Skyhunter by Marie Lu, with Fierce Reads.
Show Notes
I Am Alfonso Jones by Tony Medina
We Speak in Storms by Natalie Lund
Thirteen Doorways, Wolves Behind Them All by Laura Ruby
Watch Over Me by Nina LaCour
The Forgotten Girl by India Hill Brown
Scholastic animated horror series announcement