Episode 79.5
Extra Credit: Ghost Stories

Kelly dives into the wide world of YA ghost stories.

This episode is sponsored by Skyhunter by Marie Lu, with Fierce Reads.

Show Notes

I Am Alfonso Jones by Tony Medina

We Speak in Storms by Natalie Lund

Thirteen Doorways, Wolves Behind Them All by Laura Ruby

Watch Over Me by Nina LaCour

The Forgotten Girl by India Hill Brown

Scholastic animated horror series announcement

YA ghost books

