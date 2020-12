Kelly and guest Crystal Maldonado talk about the 2007 YA book My Big Fat Manifesto by Susan Vaught and how FAT isn’t a bad word.

SHOW NOTES

Fat Chance, Charlie Vega by Crystal Maldonado

My Big Fat Manifesto by Susan Vaught

“Headless Fatties” by Dr. Charlotte Cooper

Crystal on Instagram and Twitter