Extra Credit: Fascism! That’s Cheery!

In her first solo Extra Credit episode, Hannah tries not to get too mired in despair and instead focuses on the lessons she learned from Mark Bray on antifascism.

This episode is sponsored by Kingdom of Sea and Stone by Mara Rutherford, published by Inkyard Press.

Antifa: The Antifascist Handbook by Mark Bray

Anger is a Gift by Mark Oshiro

The Big Lie by Julie Mayhew

The Fever King by Victoria Lee

The Interrogation of Ashala Wolf by Ambelin Kwaymullina

Orphan Monster Spy by Matt Killeen

The Fountains of Silence by Ruta Sepetys

Kent State by Deborah Wiles

Say Her Name by Zetta Elliott, illustrated by Loveis Wise

This Book Is Anti-Racist: 20 Lessons on How to Wake Up, Take Action, and Do the Work by Tiffany Jewell, illustrated by Aurelia Durand

Woke: A Young Poet’s Call to Justice by Mahogany Browne, illustrated by Theodore Taylor III

