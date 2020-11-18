Episode 81.5
Extra Credit: Fascism! That’s Cheery!
In her first solo Extra Credit episode, Hannah tries not to get too mired in despair and instead focuses on the lessons she learned from Mark Bray on antifascism.
This episode is sponsored by Kingdom of Sea and Stone by Mara Rutherford, published by Inkyard Press.
Show Notes
Antifa: The Antifascist Handbook by Mark Bray
Anger is a Gift by Mark Oshiro
The Big Lie by Julie Mayhew
The Fever King by Victoria Lee
The Interrogation of Ashala Wolf by Ambelin Kwaymullina
Orphan Monster Spy by Matt Killeen
The Fountains of Silence by Ruta Sepetys
Kent State by Deborah Wiles
Say Her Name by Zetta Elliott, illustrated by Loveis Wise
This Book Is Anti-Racist: 20 Lessons on How to Wake Up, Take Action, and Do the Work by Tiffany Jewell, illustrated by Aurelia Durand
Woke: A Young Poet’s Call to Justice by Mahogany Browne, illustrated by Theodore Taylor III