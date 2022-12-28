Extra Credit: Cozy YA Books to Snuggle Up With

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Erica goes over a few cozy YA books she’s reading to while away the winter with.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

Show Notes

Goldie Vance by Hope Larson and Brittney Williams

Marvel Meow by Nao Fuji

Check, Please! by Ngozi Ukazu

Pride and Premeditation by Tirzah Price