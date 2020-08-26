Episode 75.5
Extra Credit: Cemetery Boys and Bad Choices with Aiden Thomas

Episode Archive View All Podcasts

 

Eric is joined by Aiden Thomas, author of the highly anticipated debut novel Cemetery Boys, to talk favorite backlist titles and bad reading location decisions.

This episode is sponsored by Now That I’ve Found You by Kristina Forest, with Fierce Reads.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSSApple PodcastsSpotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

SHOW NOTES

Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas

Anna Dressed in Blood by Kendare Blake

Give the Dark My Love by Beth Revis

When the Moon Was Ours by Anna Marie-McClemore

Relativity by Cristin Bishara

Enter to win a $50 to the indie bookstore of your choice!

Book Riot's Daily Deals
cover image of The Book of Lost and Found by Lucy Foley
$4.99
cover image of The Compton Cowboys by Walter Thompson-Hernandez
$3.99
dog stars
$2.99
$3.49
Check Out More Deals