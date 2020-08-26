Extra Credit: Cemetery Boys and Bad Choices with Aiden Thomas

Eric is joined by Aiden Thomas, author of the highly anticipated debut novel Cemetery Boys, to talk favorite backlist titles and bad reading location decisions.

This episode is sponsored by Now That I’ve Found You by Kristina Forest, with Fierce Reads.

SHOW NOTES

Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas

Anna Dressed in Blood by Kendare Blake

Give the Dark My Love by Beth Revis

When the Moon Was Ours by Anna Marie-McClemore

Relativity by Cristin Bishara