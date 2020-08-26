Episode 75.5
Extra Credit: Cemetery Boys and Bad Choices with Aiden Thomas
Eric is joined by Aiden Thomas, author of the highly anticipated debut novel Cemetery Boys, to talk favorite backlist titles and bad reading location decisions.
This episode is sponsored by Now That I’ve Found You by Kristina Forest, with Fierce Reads.
SHOW NOTES
Anna Dressed in Blood by Kendare Blake
Give the Dark My Love by Beth Revis
When the Moon Was Ours by Anna Marie-McClemore
Relativity by Cristin Bishara