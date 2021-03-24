Episode 89.5
Extra Credit: Bookishly Honoring the Victims of the Atlanta Shootings
There is a lot more important work to be done, but it didn’t seem right to ignore the white supremacist terrorist act last week in Atlanta, so Hannah invited Japanese-American author Misa Sugiura to the podcast to discuss some AAPI YA authors that are a little more under the radar than the ones you’ve heard of. One book for each author is linked; the show discusses the authors’ bodies of work.
Misa is the author of It’s Not Like It’s a Secret, Love and Other Natural Disasters, and This Time Will Be Different. Find her on Twitter and Instagram.
Thanks to Rioter Patricia Thang for her guidance in preparing this episode.
Show Notes
Peasprout Chen series by Henry Lien
Rani Patel in Full Effect by Sonia Patel
The Girl from Everywhere by Heidi Heilig
A Time to Dance by Padma Venkatraman
This is My Brain in Love by I.W. Gregorio
Starfish by Akemi Dawn Bowman
Control by Lydia Kang
Serpentine by Cindy Pon
The Only Thing to Fear by Caroline Tung Richmond
Super Fake Love Song by David Yoon
Written in the Stars by Aisha Saeed
Not Your Sidekick by C.B. Lee
Noteworthy by Riley Redgate
Tell Me Again How a Crush Should Feel by Sara Farizan
Like a Love Story by Abdi Nazemian
Sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter. Follow Hannah on Twitter and Instagram. Don’t forget to rate and review on Apple Podcasts!