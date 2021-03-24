Extra Credit: Bookishly Honoring the Victims of the Atlanta Shootings

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

There is a lot more important work to be done, but it didn’t seem right to ignore the white supremacist terrorist act last week in Atlanta, so Hannah invited Japanese-American author Misa Sugiura to the podcast to discuss some AAPI YA authors that are a little more under the radar than the ones you’ve heard of. One book for each author is linked; the show discusses the authors’ bodies of work.

Misa is the author of It’s Not Like It’s a Secret, Love and Other Natural Disasters, and This Time Will Be Different. Find her on Twitter and Instagram.

Thanks to Rioter Patricia Thang for her guidance in preparing this episode.

Show Notes

Peasprout Chen series by Henry Lien

Rani Patel in Full Effect by Sonia Patel

The Girl from Everywhere by Heidi Heilig

A Time to Dance by Padma Venkatraman

This is My Brain in Love by I.W. Gregorio

Starfish by Akemi Dawn Bowman

Control by Lydia Kang

Serpentine by Cindy Pon

The Only Thing to Fear by Caroline Tung Richmond

Super Fake Love Song by David Yoon

Written in the Stars by Aisha Saeed

Not Your Sidekick by C.B. Lee

Noteworthy by Riley Redgate

Tell Me Again How a Crush Should Feel by Sara Farizan

Like a Love Story by Abdi Nazemian

