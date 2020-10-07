Episode 78.5
Extra Credit: Book Clubbing SLOPPY FIRSTS with Kristina Forest
Kelly and YA author Kristina Forest talk about Megan McCafferty’s Sloppy Firsts, digging into suburban angst, finding yourself, and Marcus Flutie.
This episode is sponsored by How to Do It Now by Leslie Josel from Lerner Books.
Show Notes
I Wanna Be Where You Are by Kristina Forest
Now That I’ve Found You by Kristina Forest
Sloppy Firsts by Megan McCafferty