Extra Credit: Book Clubbing SLOPPY FIRSTS with Kristina Forest

Kelly and YA author Kristina Forest talk about Megan McCafferty’s Sloppy Firsts, digging into suburban angst, finding yourself, and Marcus Flutie.

This episode is sponsored by How to Do It Now by Leslie Josel from Lerner Books.

Show Notes

I Wanna Be Where You Are by Kristina Forest

Now That I’ve Found You by Kristina Forest

Sloppy Firsts by Megan McCafferty

